Popular posts
House help on the Run after Poisoning Employer’s Children, One Dead
Linda Endekwa at St Joseph Ombo Mission Hospital on July 10, 2019Detectives in Migori are looking for a house help who is suspected...
Retired MPs Set to Earn Sh100,000 per Month For Life
Kenyan taxpayers will have to part with an additional Sh450 million annually as pension for former MPs who retired between 1984 and 2001 if a...
New KeMusic – Rapper Mbithi Taps Emma Cheruto For Love Duet ‘Boy’
‘Love is the morning that succeeds the night.’ That is the theme of the new smash hit by new kid in the game...
Pete Davidson was an ‘amazing distraction’, admits Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande. Picture: InstagramAriana Grande "didn't know" Pete Davidson. The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker embarked on a whirlwind relationship and...
Tanasha is the Female Tarzan in Her Second Single ‘Nah Easy’
After what seems like forever, newest East African singing sensation Tanasha has finally released her highly anticipated second single. Dubbed ‘Nah Easy’, the jam...
Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee’s cheating allegations
IOLJuly 3, 2019 Image: Instagram Enhle Mbali finally broke her silence following speculation that her husband DJ Black Coffee was cheating on her with French socialite Cathy...
Why People Are Sending Bible Verses to Anerlisa Muigai
Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai has taken issue with some of her followers on social media sending her Bible verses. According to the Nero Water...
Diamond’s Sister Praises ‘drama-free’ Tanasha in Subtle Dig at Zari
Diamond’s sister, Esma Platnumz, is once again singing the praises of her brother’s newest soon-to-be baby mama Tanasha Donna. Speaking to Wasafi FM, Esma...
BBNaija 2019: Don Jazzy reveals who should be winner
Popular entertainer and Mavin Producer, Don Jazzy has suggested who should emerge as the winner of the Big Brother Naija 2019. Don Jazzy, who is...
“I Only Touched Kemi Afolabi When Describing A Movie Role To...
Nollywood director and actor, Olaide Olabanji, who called Kemi Afolabi a dead dog, has spoken up once again and this time, he narrated what...
James Brolin says cloning a dog will soon be a ‘norm’
James Brolin and Barbra Streisand. Picture: InstagramJames Brolin thinks his and his wife Barbra Streisand's decision to clone their dog will...
Tickets to date Polygamist Musa Mseleku sold out, 10 lucky women...
The large number of SA women offering themselves to polygamist Musa Mseleku on social media sparked an idea which will now see 10...
10 Celebrity siblings who have made It big In SA (...
These siblings keep us entertained day in and day out with their raw talent. They do not compete with each other, but isnpire...
Apostle Suleman Reveals How To Invest 500K
Apostle Johnson SulemanApostle Johnson Suleman, founder of Omega Fire Ministry has given his thought on the best business module that can be considered with...
Loading...
Latest articles
SA-born Belinda Davids receives UK award, announces November concerts
Belinda Davids portrays the role of Whitney Houston in The Greatest Love of All - The Whitney Houston Show . Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency...
DP Ruto in trouble as DPP Haji, DCI boss Kinoti travels to Italy over...
DCI boss George Kinoti and DPP Noordin Haji were, on Wednesday, accompanied by senior officials from the AG and EACC offices to Italy...
StarTimes Screens ICC –
StarTimes StarTimes is set to broadcast the 2019 edition of the International Champions Cup (ICC) from July 17 to August 10. StarTimes has, over the...